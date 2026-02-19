Fair Contract for America's Letter Carriers

media release: City letter carriers deliver medications, pension checks, packages and other essential mail that Americans depend on to every corner of this country. These dedicated public workers deserve a fair contract.

Next week, their union—the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)—sits down to bargain with the U.S. Postal Service for letter carriers’ next collective bargaining agreement.

That’s why, this Sunday, Feb. 22, NALC is putting its fight for a fair contract on the map. The union will be hosting rallies nationwide to deliver the message: First-class service deserves first-class pay!

There’s an event near you! Join us on Sunday as letter carriers rally for what they deserve. The Madison rally is at 11:30 am, 2/22, 3902 Milwaukee St.

Find other rallies at nalc.org/news/fight-like-hell.