ONLINE: Fair Employment Practices

press release: The city of Madison Department of Civil Rights and the Dane County Job Center partnered to offer free training to job-seekers, employers, and the general public regarding equal opportunities laws and employment practices. Class Description: The purpose of this workshop will be to review fair employment practices as related to workplace discrimination. This training will discuss employer/employee/applicant rights and responsibilities, as well as best practices for employers.

To register, email jennifer.seese@dwd.wisconsin.gov.

For more information, contact 608-266-4910 or dcr@cityofmadison.com

