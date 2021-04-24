Fair Food Festival

Dodge County Fairgrounds, Beaver Dam State Highway 33, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916

press release: Bring the whole family to Beaver Dam for the Fair Food Festival, which will feature delicious sweet treats, tasty fried fair food, and an assortment of food carts. Events are scheduled rain or shine monthly throughout the Summer with a variety of new vendors.

4/24, 5/8, 6/5, 7/17, 9/4, 10/2,11 AM to 8 PM, Dodge County Fairgrounds - N6885 High Point Road, Beaver Dam, WI 53916

FREE Admission for hungry patrons

920-885-3586  admin@dodgecountyfairgrounds.com  https://dodgecountyfairgrounds.com/

