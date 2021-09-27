Fair Maps Coalition Legislative Lobby Day

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Monday, September 27, 2021, 9:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Currently, we are planning a hybrid event with in-person and virtual participation. We will be monitoring COVID conditions and make a decision on Monday, September 13, about whether the event will be entirely virtual.

Contact Carlene at (608)513-7655 or carlene@fairmapswi.com for more information.

Location: Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison AND virtually via Zoom

Speaker(s): Senator Jeff Smith; Others TBA

Fair Maps Coalition Lobby Day Committee will:

  • Host virtual lobby training sessions on Friday, 9/10 @ 3PM; Thursday, 9/16 @ 7PM and Wednesday, 9/22 @ 7PM
  • Make appointments with legislators for participants
  • Provide invitation emails that can be sent to supporters
  • Provide social media posts that can be shared
  • Provide materials: lobbying tips, talking points, information to leave with legislators, thank you postcards, and more.
  • Provide lunch for in-person participants

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Politics & Activism
