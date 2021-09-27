Fair Maps Coalition Legislative Lobby Day
Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Monday, September 27, 2021, 9:30 AM - 4:30 PM
Currently, we are planning a hybrid event with in-person and virtual participation. We will be monitoring COVID conditions and make a decision on Monday, September 13, about whether the event will be entirely virtual.
Contact Carlene at (608)513-7655 or carlene@fairmapswi.com for more information.
Location: Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison AND virtually via Zoom
Speaker(s): Senator Jeff Smith; Others TBA
Fair Maps Coalition Lobby Day Committee will:
- Host virtual lobby training sessions on Friday, 9/10 @ 3PM; Thursday, 9/16 @ 7PM and Wednesday, 9/22 @ 7PM
- Make appointments with legislators for participants
- Provide invitation emails that can be sent to supporters
- Provide social media posts that can be shared
- Provide materials: lobbying tips, talking points, information to leave with legislators, thank you postcards, and more.
- Provide lunch for in-person participants