Fair Maps Coalition Public Telling

media release: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is trying to fast-track a legislative redistricting bill that would allow the State Legislature to hold all the power in deciding how our voting maps are drawn. This blatant power-grab could permanently change the process for drawing our state maps and would be detrimental to communities.

We need you! Join us at the State Capitol on Monday, Oct. 9th, 10AM-12PM at the Finance Committee Room 412 East to show your support for fair maps that accurately represent our communities. Give your public testimony at our "public telling" (NOT an official committee public hearing) since we didn't get a say before Assembly Bill 415 passed the Assembly!

RSVP here >>>

We know what our communities need and we must protect our freedom to use our voices. We have long-advocated for an independent, nonpartisan process that moves redistricting outside the hands of our gerrymandered legislature.

See you on October 9th at the State Capitol Room 412 East at 10AM!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1551963135554862/