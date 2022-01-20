ONLINE: Fair Maps for All: Front Line Communities Speak Out

media release: Fair Maps for All: Front Line Communities Speak Out! Panel Discussion

Thursday, January 20, 6pm

Fair Maps is an issue that impacts the entire state of Wisconsin. And at the same time, we know frontline communities are under-represented in decision making as it relates to electoral politics. Gerrymandering presents deep obstacles to frontline communities having the necessary channels for their voices to be heard.

Join us for an important and powerful Fair Maps for All panel discussion with frontline community leaders throughout WI to more deeply understand what's at stake and how we move forward together.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/623308292250394/

Registration link:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/ WNPJ1/ FairMapsForAllFrontlineCommuni tiesSpeakOutRegistration

PANELISTS:

-- Cheyenne Otto-Defoe (Red Cliff Reservation)

-- Joe Miller (Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation)

-- Helen Harris (Milwaukee)

-- Talib Akbar (Madison)

-- Melody Villanueva (Milwaukee)

MODERATOR:

--Jade Livingston (Bad River Reservation)

EVENT CO-SPONSORS:

Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice ~ Fair Maps Coalition ~ Progress North ~ Our Wisconsin Revolution ~ Building Unity ~ Family Farm Defenders ~ EXPO