ONLINE: Fair Maps

press release: Tues. July 7, 7:30 pm Fair Maps Virtual Town Hall – hosted by the WI Farmers Union!

Voters should choose their representatives, not the other way around! Join an important virtual gathering on the issue of nonpartisan redistricting and how we can work together to fight for a democracy that works for ALL people. Featuring the premier of a video highlighting the issue of fair maps, followed by a Q&A with Matt Rothschild, Executive Director of Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Register to receive the meeting link: https://www. wisconsinfarmersunion.com/ More info, visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/686917001886642/