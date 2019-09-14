Fair Trade Comedy Hour
Fair Trade Coffee House 418 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Fair Trade Comedy Hour is a monthly comedy showcase striving to bring you a unique lineup of Wisconsin's best local talent into a quiet coffeehouse on State Street.
This month we have your host Glenn Widdicombe; guest spots by Sasha Rosser and Lev Simmons; Shawn Vasquez as your feature act; and your headliner Cynthia Marie.
Info
Fair Trade Coffee House 418 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Comedy