Fair Trade Comedy Hour

Fair Trade Coffee House 418 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Fair Trade Comedy Hour is a monthly comedy showcase striving to bring you a unique lineup of Wisconsin's best local talent into a quiet coffeehouse on State Street.

This month we have your host Glenn Widdicombe; guest spots by Sasha Rosser and Lev Simmons; Shawn Vasquez as your feature act; and your headliner Cynthia Marie.

https://www.facebook.com/events/419114132061827/. Free.

608-268-0477
