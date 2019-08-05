Fair Verona Area Shakespeare Company

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Enjoy us for a delightful evening as the Fair Verona Area Shakespeare Company performs scenes and sonnets by the Bard. The Fair Verona Area Shakespeare Company is a local student-run organization. 

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit  www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
