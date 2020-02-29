Fairh Housing and Tenant Rights

press release: We invite you to join us for a "Community Conversation." This free, Saturday afternoon gathering has been designed to provide residents of Dane County with a forum to share experiences, observations and concerns about issues that are impacting our communities and our families, directly with the Dane County NAACP.

During this Conversation, you will also have an opportunity to hear from others who are working in a variety of social justice fields that impact our daily lives.

For more information about the NAACP Dane County Branch, or to download a Membership application, please visit: www.naacpofdaneco.org