RSVP for FairShare CSA Coalition Fundraiser

media release: Join us outside at Quivey's Grove under the paddock tent for this amazing event to help raise money for FairShare CSA Coalition.

Event runs from 5pm till 8pm Wednesday, July 30. Tickets Required. Cutoff 7/28 at 12pm. All sales are final and non-refundable, transfer of your reservation to another person accepted.

Tickets: $60 plus gratuity & tax/fees. * Ticket price includes a $25 donation to FairShare CSA Coalition.

Includes:

Passed appetizers & dessert featuring a variety of vegetables from Squashington Farm in Mount Horeb (subject to change based on availability of produce).

-Smoked Salmon & Herb Cream Cheese Crostini

-Cherry Tomato & Sweet Pepper Salad Cups

-Four Onion & Cheese Tarts

-Shaved Fennel & Radish Crostini

-Summer Strawberry Parfait

Three different craft cocktails from J. Henry & Sons, using a variety of herbs, vegetables, fruits and house-made syrups. Plus unlimited non-alcoholic "Garden Mocktails" included.

Fields of Refreshment

J Henry Small Batch Bourbon, Rosemary Honey Syrup, Grapefruit Juice, Club Soda

Belle in the Flowers

J. Henry Bellefontaine, Gin, Honey Syrup, Lime Juice, Cucumber, Press, Mint

Pink Pedals

J. Henry Rye, Strawberry Puree, Elderflower Liqueur, Lemon Juice, Orange Bitters

Also enjoy a live acoustic music show with Ryan Nowotarski, fun lawn games, and a silent auction!

A contribution to FairShare is a direct investment in your local community. Gifts to FairShare support small-scale vegetable farmers who provide fresh, healthy food to their neighbors through Community Supported Agriculture and other direct-to-consumer avenues.

Your support also helps:

-Provide financial assistance to limited-income households toward the purchase of a CSA share

-Strengthen equity in our community food markets

-Train and educate current and aspiring farmers

-Sustain rural communities by supporting small-scale farms

-Support the well-being of small-scale farmers through training and education

-Sustain the viability of rural communities