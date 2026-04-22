Fairshare CSA Coalition: Thriving Farms & Fresh Food for All

media release: Rachael Maysels, executive director of Fairshare CSA Coalition, will explain how their organization strives to create resilient, local food communities by bringing together organic CSA farmers and consumers.

This has never been more important as energy, petro-chemical fertilizer prices and temperatures soar, stressing large scale food production.

Adults and teens are welcome to attend. There will be free refreshments and a door prize. Eco-Action Tuesdays is sponsored by MGE.