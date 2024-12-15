media release: After three sell out tours, the ultimate Irish-inspired Christmas concert is back with an even bigger production for 2024. From the producers of Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners, immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Irish culture as our talented singers, musicians and dancers perform a world class concert featuring all the festive favorites including ‘Driving Home for Christmas’, ‘Step Into Christmas’ and, of course, ‘The Fairytale of New York’. And just when you think the party couldn’t get any better, this world class concert performs the greatest Irish sing-a-long songs of all time. Imagine a St Patrick’s Day party…on Christmas Day!