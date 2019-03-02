Fairytale Pancake Brunch
Blackhawk Country Club 3606 Blackhawk Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10 AM – 12 PM
An enchanting day of fairy tales, costumes, crafts, photos with fairy tale characters and of course an amazing pancake brunch buffet!
There will be two short performances featuring excerpts from our Ballet Tales library tour. There will be a raffle for a chance to win great gifts like an American Girl doll and tickets to our shows. This will be the perfect opportunity to show off your favorite fairy tale character costume. See you there!
Info
