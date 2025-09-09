media release: The Promega Fall Art Showcase, Family Ties, offers a deeply personal exploration of identity, legacy and the powerful bonds that define our sense of belonging. The exhibit by British-born, Madison-based artist Faisal Abdu’Allah opens Tuesday, September 9.

Faisal Abdu’Allah is the Chazen Family Distinguished Chair in Art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His work has been exhibited internationally and continues to push boundaries across media, identity and discourse. At the heart of Family Ties is Abdu’Allah’s belief that family, whether rooted in bloodlines, chosen kinship or shared purpose, serves as both anchor and mirror. Through a series of multi-layered screen-printed portraits, constructed alter egos and large photo tapestries, the artist explores the passage of time, unpacked masculinity, mythology and racial perception.

Exhibit open to the public – September 9, 2025 – February 20, 2026

Monday through Friday 8:00 am–4:00 pm

Groups larger than ten by appointment only: (608) 443-3098

Opening Reception & Symposium – Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Symposium from 3:30 pm–4:30 pm

Reception from 4:30 pm–6:30 pm