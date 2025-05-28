media release: Join us for an unforgettable evening at Christian Café’s Faith & Fellowship Night, a space where worship and creativity collide to uplift, inspire, and connect.

Christian Café’s Vision: To discover, nurture, and amplify the voices of new and rising Christian artists who are passionately bringing messages of hope, faith, and positivity to the world.

Experience a lineup that combines worship music, live performances, comedy, poetry, and art, all centered around spreading the Good News in a way that is fresh, engaging, and accessible to everyone. It’s a place where all are welcome, and every voice matters.