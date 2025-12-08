The Faith Hills Have Eyes (EP release), Nequient, Corridore, Luxury Problems
to
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jon Ferris/Ferris B Photography
The Faith Hills Have Eyes having a laugh.
The Faith Hills Have Eyes
media release: The Faith Hills Have Eyes are releasing "Altars Of Radness..." and playing it for you live on this one special night! With the incredible Nequient, Corridore, and Luxury Problems
Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at Gamma Ray in Madison, WI (121 W. Main St)--Doors 7pm Show 8pm $10
The magic of Gamma Ray and friends creating some fun and HEAVY art. All 4 bands are completely different and rip.
We'd appreciate seeing you!! Lets...party...
The Faith Hills Have Eyes
Musical brutality with twists. Venturing down every avenue of rock, metal, and infinity..
The new EP "Altars Of Radness" is out this night! Limited to only 200 hand-numbered copies--All the love...
https://www.facebook.com/thefaithhillshaveeyesarerad
https://www.instagram.com/the_faith_hills_have_eyes/
Nequient
Grinding metallic hardcore chaos from Chicago. On Nefarious Industries Records.
https://www.facebook.com/nequientband
https://www.instagram.com/nequientchicago/
https://nequient.bandcamp.com/album/kimota
Corridore
Atmospheric post-black metal. Their new record, Abandon, out now on Hypaethral Records and JEMS. Bearded dudes in a small room with no windows in southern Wisconsin.
https://www.facebook.com/corridoremadison
https://www.instagram.com/corridoreband/
Luxury Problems
Midwest Mathcore featuring members of Future Trash, The Unnecessary Gunpoint Lecture and Disgunt.
https://www.facebook.com/WeAreLuxuryProblems
https://www.instagram.com/luxury_problems_music/
Let's fucking gooooooooooooooooooooo---Love you...