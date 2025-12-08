The Faith Hills Have Eyes (EP release), Nequient, Corridore, Luxury Problems

× Expand Jon Ferris/Ferris B Photography The Faith Hills Have Eyes having a laugh. The Faith Hills Have Eyes

media release: The Faith Hills Have Eyes are releasing "Altars Of Radness..." and playing it for you live on this one special night! With the incredible Nequient, Corridore, and Luxury Problems

Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at Gamma Ray in Madison, WI (121 W. Main St)--Doors 7pm Show 8pm $10

The magic of Gamma Ray and friends creating some fun and HEAVY art. All 4 bands are completely different and rip.

We'd appreciate seeing you!! Lets...party...

The Faith Hills Have Eyes

Musical brutality with twists. Venturing down every avenue of rock, metal, and infinity..

The new EP "Altars Of Radness" is out this night! Limited to only 200 hand-numbered copies--All the love...

https://www.facebook.com/thefaithhillshaveeyesarerad

https://www.instagram.com/the_faith_hills_have_eyes/

Nequient

Grinding metallic hardcore chaos from Chicago. On Nefarious Industries Records.

https://www.facebook.com/nequientband

https://www.instagram.com/nequientchicago/

https://nequient.bandcamp.com/album/kimota

Corridore

Atmospheric post-black metal. Their new record, Abandon, out now on Hypaethral Records and JEMS. Bearded dudes in a small room with no windows in southern Wisconsin.

https://www.facebook.com/corridoremadison

https://www.instagram.com/corridoreband/

Luxury Problems

Midwest Mathcore featuring members of Future Trash, The Unnecessary Gunpoint Lecture and Disgunt.

https://www.facebook.com/WeAreLuxuryProblems

https://www.instagram.com/luxury_problems_music/

Let's fucking gooooooooooooooooooooo---Love you...