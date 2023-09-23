The Faith Hills Have Eyes, Isaeren, Plant, Trash Pandas, Switchblade Monkeys
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: The Adrenaline Armory Birthday Bash is back! Bands, raffle prizes, and more
THE FAITH HILLS HAVE EYES - Death Thrash from Madison
ISAERN - Black Metal from Green Bay
PLANT - Madison stoner sludgy goodness
TRASH PANDAS: Rock and Roll band from Green Bay/Fox Cities. Trash Pandas write music with a mixture of different genre influences such as pop/punk, alternative, hard rock, and blues rock.
SWITCHBLADE MONKEYS - Thrash metal from Madison
Food? THERE WILL BE CAKE! Not sure on other foods yet