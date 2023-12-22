The Faith Hills Have Eyes, Solshade, Hottt Probs, Apogetic

× Expand Jon Ferris/Ferris B Photography The band The Faith Hills Have Eyes. The Faith Hills Have Eyes

media release: Friday, Dec. 22nd at The Wisco. An Unholy Night XXX-Mas Extravaganza----Doors at 8pm, Music Right at 9pm $8---21 and Up

4 Completely different bands of blasphemy!:

The Faith Hills Have Eyes--Madison Shapeshifting Metal That Will Go To The Extremes Of Holiday Debauchery. Brand New Songs, A Couple Off "The Riffth Element."

https://www.facebook.com/thefaithhillshaveeyesarerad

https://thefaithhillshaveeyes.bandcamp.com/.../the-riffth...

Solshade--Spacious Ambience And Metalcore Sensibilities Featuring Members of Pangaea and Chrome Waves. They Must Be Seen To Be Believed As They Lull You With Beauty Before Bludgeoning Those Turkeyed Senses

https://www.facebook.com/solshademusic

https://solshade.bandcamp.com/album/retrospect

Hottt Probs--Debut Live Show Of Angular Post Punk And Straight To The Gut Punk Rock featuring Cathy Dethmers, Members of Bes Monde, Screamin Cyn Cyn and The Pons, Transformer Lootbag, and Other Madison Legeeeends. This One Is History In The Making--Better Than Most Presents

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094900290392

Apogetic--Proggy Madness To Start Off The Night--"Reaching escape velocity"--They Will Lift You To The Top Of The Chimney With The Incredible Musicianship--Get There Early To Witness The Unholy Spectacle

https://www.facebook.com/apogetic

Hope to see you and celebrate being alive--Reborn In Blasphemy