The Faith Hills Have Eyes, Solshade, We Should Have Been DJs, Plant

media release: Winter Thunderland: Friday The 13, 2024 party!

4 multi-genre bands full of all your favorite metal/rock/punk/prog/doom/stoner post-apocalypse styles will converge for this unholy holiday at Gamma Ray Bar.

We’ll warm your cockles with songs about Satan and Santa and every other religion or non-religion. All are welcome! But it’s a 13th gathering, please join us…

The Faith Hills Have Eyes, Solshade, We Should Have Been DJs, and Plant!

Doors at 7pm Show at 8pm $10 Ages 21 and Up.

Stellar bands all night so let’s hang at Gamma Ray together…

The Faith Hills Have Eyes

Forging every style of metal and rock into their songs….an unholy breakdown will happen eventually for you though…

https://www.facebook.com/thefaithhillshaveeyesarerad

https://thefaithhillshaveeyes.bandcamp.com/…/the-riffth…

https://linktr.ee/thefaithhillshaveeyes

Solshade

On Silent Pendulum Records–Progressive Twang

Unbelievably tight and emotional and heavy post-proggy metal

Must be seen to be believed. Now with Dillon James Hare on vocals,and a new album coming soon…

https://www.facebook.com/solshademusic

https://linktr.ee/solshade…

We Should Have Been DJs

To know them is to love them–Great Lakes Emo

This is some post punk with raw emotion and raw energy. Incredible live band! Check out their highly praised new album and split release!

https://www.facebook.com/WSHBDJS

https://weshouldhavebeendjs.bandcamp.com/…/find…

https://www.instagram.com/weshouldhavebeendjs/?hl=en

Plant

Crushing riffs, stoner rock/Doom, Donerstoom

A mammoth slab of unrelenting groove and psychedelic chaos to kick off the night!

Featuring members of Birth Of Tragedy, Cuda, and Twelve Gauge Pump. Yes please.

https://www.facebook.com/plantband

https://plant666.bandcamp.com/album/cosmic-phytophthora

https://www.instagram.com/plant_band666/?hl=en

Let’s call the demons forth. Hope to be with you for this unholiest of events in the Winter Thunderland…