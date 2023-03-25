The Faith Place Church 25th Anniversary

media release: This is a special occasion for The Faith Place Church as we celebrate all that we have accomplished over the past 25 years and in 'Spite of It All, We Continue'. 5-9 pm, March 25, Hilton Garden Inn Madison Sun Prairie 1220 South Grand Avenue Sun Prairie.

We are honored to have guest speakers Bishop Richard D. Howell, Jr. of Shiloh Temple International, Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday for the TFP Gala and Bishop Pat McKinstry of Worship Center of Toledo, OH for Celebration Service Sunday morning.

Registration is required for Saturday's Gala and space is limited. Be sure to purchase your tickets between January 15, 2023 and March 12, 2023 to secure your seat.

Tickets $85.00 Early Bird - $75.00 if purchased before March 1, 2023.

If you are unable to attend but would like to donate, log on to www.thefaithplacesp.com

If you would like to be included in our program book or if you would like to become a silver, gold or platinum sponsor email- TFPprogramandevents@gmail.com

When purchasing your ticket you MUST also select your dinner option: (Salmon, Chicken, Vegetarian)

Please note that tickets are sold on a first come, first serve basis and are non-refundable. If you need assistance, please contact the church office at 608-834-8855 or TFPprogramandevents@gmail.com

This is a Black-Tie event - come dress to impress. Doors open at 4pm, and the Gala will be held from 5-9pm.

For out of town attendees looking for reservations email TFPprogramandevents@gmail.com for the hotel link.

We are so excited to celebrate with you!