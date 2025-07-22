A Faith Response to the Save Act

media release:

What is the “SAVE” Act? The SAVE Act (learn about it here) heads to the US Senate at some point in the near future. Key provisions include the following:

Proof of Citizenship Required: The SAVE Act mandates that individuals seeking to register to vote in federal elections must provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate.

Restrictions on Registration Methods: The bill's requirement for in-person presentation of citizenship proof would effectively end online voter registration, mail-in registration, and voter registration drives, according to some analyses.

Penalties for Election Officials: The SAVE Act would also impose penalties on election workers who fail to enforce the proof of citizenship requirements.

State Compliance: The bill requires states to establish procedures to identify and remove noncitizens from voter rolls.

WIVEC and our Voting Rights partners challenge the SAVE Act, fearing that it will infringe on voting rights of the Wisconsin electorate. Our goal is to expand the number of voters in Wisconsin, and make elections more free and fair for everyone. The SAVE Act does the opposite. Please join our upcoming statewide webinar on Tuesday, July 22 at 6:30 pm. We are thrilled to be joined by Peter Skopec of Secure Democracy Foundation and Rev. Walter Lanier, Senior Pastor of Progressive Baptist Church of Milwaukee. Please click on this link to register. wifaithvoices4justice@gmail. com