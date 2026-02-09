Faithful Christianity in a Polarized Culture

media release: Our culture—and our churches—are growing increasingly polarized, leaving many Christians unsure of how to function faithfully within their communities. Families, neighbors, and congregations feel divided, even paralyzed, by widening gulfs. How should Christians think and talk about this moment, and what paths toward reconciliation are possible?

Join us for an inspiring and timely evening with Justin Giboney, co-founder of the AND Campaign and author of Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around. Drawing on the Black church’s legacy of holding together justice and moral order, Justin will challenge us to move beyond the culture wars and recover a faithful, courageous Christian public witness. With clarity and conviction, he will offer a hopeful roadmap for civic engagement rooted in humility, truth, and love—inviting us to rethink partisan assumptions, cultivate moral imagination, and pursue bridge-building engagement shaped by the kingdom of God.

The evening will feature a talk by Justin, followed by a moderated Q&A. Copies of his book will be available for a suggested donation.

Justin E. Giboney (JD, Vanderbilt University) is cofounder and president of the AND Campaign, a Christian civic organization equipping believers to engage public life with the love and truth of Jesus Christ. An ordained minister, attorney, and political strategist, he is the author of Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around and coauthor of Compassion (&) Conviction. He has been featured in The New York Times and Christianity Today, and in Atlanta with his wife and three sons.