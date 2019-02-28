Faithful: Translating the Classics

press release: The talk will describe Emily Wilson's approach to translating the Odyssey, and use this project as a springboard for further reflections on the practice and theory of translation within the world of Greek and Roman classics.

Emily Wilson is a professor of classical studies at the University of Pennsylvania. Wilson did her B.A. in Literae Humaniores (Classics, Literature, and Philosophy) at Balliol College Oxford; M.Phil. in English Renaissance literature at Corpus College Oxford; and PhD in Comparative Literature and Classics at Yale. She is the author of three monographs, “Mocked with Death” (on the tragic tradition from Sophocles to Milton), “The Death of Socrates”, and “The Greatest Empire”, a life of Seneca. She has been for many years the Classics editor of the Norton anthology of World Literature. She has written many reviews and essays and had published several verse translations, including Seneca’s tragedies, four plays of Euripides, and the Odyssey.