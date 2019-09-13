7:30 pm on 9/13-14, 9/19-21 & 9/25-27, 2 pm on 9/22 & 9/28.

press release: The Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre (Krass) is proud to present Fake Mom, written and directed by Jan Levine Thal.

Lynn, who is African-American, and Barry, who is white and Jewish, plan to marry. He wants to hire a service called “Fake Mom” to practice telling their less-than-enthusiastic families. Their gay roommate, Jules, a therapist, offers contrary advice. A hilarious comedy that nonetheless raises serious issues, Fake Mom addresses interfaith, interracial relationships amid family interference and social pressures peculiar to today.

Fake Mom will have ten performances on the Drury Stage of the Bartell Theatre, September 13-28, 2019. Tickets are $20 with some reduced-price performances. Group rates are available.

The cast includes: Pam Adams, Ekenedilichukwu Ikegwuani, Peggy Rosin, Bryan Royston, Steven Smith, DJ Xayasouk, and Martha White.

The Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre (Krass), founded in 2008, is an award-winning community company dedicated to fostering women playwrights and directors. Krass is a Participating Theatre Company of the Bartell Theatre.

Jan Levine Thal’s plays, Cassandra’s Gift and Esther’s Descendants, were produced at Broom Street Theater.

This project is funded in part by a grant from the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board.