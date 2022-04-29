Fake News (album release), Therapy Drones, Joe & the Band, stand-up by Eliot Lube

× Expand Tim Consequence Fake News

press release: Local band Fake News will be throwing a genre-diverse rock 'n' roll party at the Wisco to celebrate their debut album, Jeez Louise.

https://songwhip.com/ fakenews2/jeez-louise

In addition to Fake News, these artists will be performing:

Eliot Lube - Stand-up (comedy)

Therapy Drones – coerced shoegaze, goth-rock (capitulatory short set)

https://therapydrones. bandcamp.com/album/therapy- drones-2

Joe and the Band! – Farm-Rock supergroup formed from the ashes of The Sharrows featuring members of The Civil Engineers and Drug Spider, with no effort involved in naming of band.

https://www.facebook.com/events/3233976543500575/