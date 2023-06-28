media release: France, Canada | 2022 | DCP | 100 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Charlotte Le Bon

Cast: Joseph Engel, Sara Montpetit, Monia Chokri

A coming-of-age tale of first love blended with ghost story elements, Falcon Lake begins when 14-year old French teen Bastien (Engel) arrives with his family to spend summer vacation in the bucolic countryside of Quebec. Bastien is beguiled by the seemingly worldly and experienced 16-year old Chloé (Montpetit), daughter of his mother’s best friend. Chloé tells the boy tales of another child who drowned in Falcon Lake, a favorite swimming hole for the youths, and who continues to haunt the waters. Shot on 16mm film, this marvelously evocative and atmospheric movie marks the feature directorial debut of actress/model Charlotte Le Bon, who also co-wrote the screenplay, and won Best Director awards at the Chicago and Vancouver International Film Festivals.

Take a break from the dog days of summer and enjoy free screenings of great movies every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening from June 28 to August 4. UW Cinematheque's summer season begins with Charlotte Le Bon's evocative Falcon Lake on June 28, followed by David Lynch's Blue Velvet on June 29. Summer selections also include local premieres, another trip to Lynchland by way of the Land of Oz, and a voyage into and beyond the Valley of the Dolls. Plus, a pair of dreamlike contemporary classics from Hungary, two by Federico Fellini starring Alberto Sordi, a Barbara Stanwyck double feature showcase on 35mm, a diptych of NYC bank heist films, and more! All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.