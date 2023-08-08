Falconbridge Players Auditions

media release: Audition for SBR Productions and Falconbridge Players' presentation of A Timely Intervention By the Former Barber Of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure), directed by Julia Verstraete and based on “The Guilty Mother” by Beaumarchais, adapted by Nick Schweitzer.

Auditions will be held on Tuesday August 8 and Wednesday August 9 at Glenwood Moravian Church, 725 Gilmore St. in Madison, beginning at 7 PM each night. Candidates are asked to pre-register at https:// falconbridgeplayers.org/ production/audition-for- figaro/ . Callbacks, if necessary, will be held August 10.

Auditions will consist of individual readings plus group readings from the play’s text. Please write contact@falconbridgeplayers. org with any questions.

All candidates must be at least 18 years old as of August 13, 2023.