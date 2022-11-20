Fall and Winter Birding for Beginners

media release: Birding is the perfect hobby to brighten up what can feel like a long and cold winter! Get started by joining members of the Feminist Bird Club-Madison Chapter for a beginner-friendly birding outing to Governor's Island, a small but hidden gem on Madison's northside. Learn the basics of how to get started with birding, discover what migratory bird species may be passing through during fall migration, and get familiar with our region's resident species that you can expect to see and enjoy all winter long. The Feminist Bird Club-Madison Chapter will also share some tips about how to stay warm while birding through the upcoming winter season!

No birding experience is required. All are welcome! A limited supply of binoculars will be available to borrow, and binoculars can also be checked out via the Birding Backpack program at all Madison Public Library locations.

We expect to walk approximately 1-mile on a flat, dirt-packed trail that traverses through woods and borders the lake. We'll be moving at a slow pace. The parking lot is unpaved with ample parking space. There are no restrooms or benches on site. Be sure to bundle up warmly as this location is adjacent to the lake and can be windy.

Registration is required; space is limited for this event. Please register using the link below, or call your local Madison Public Library location for assistance.

The Feminist Bird Club is a birdwatching club dedicated to promoting inclusivity in birding while fundraising and providing a safe opportunity for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, BIPOC, and women to connect with the natural world. The Madison chapter was founded in 2019 and offers monthly outings that are open to everyone who supports their mission, no birding experience required!