× Expand Andy Goodwin Artist Pamela Callahan is a participant in the 2025 Fall Art Tour. Artist Pamela Callahan is a participant in the 2025 Fall Art Tour.

media release: The Fall Art Tour invites you into the private studios of accomplished artisans living and creating artwork in Mineral Point, Spring Green, Dodgeville, and Baraboo.

We've got 47 different studios with over 60 artists this year! Each area has several new artists too!

During the tour, artists demonstrate their techniques, share their inspiration, and provide behind-the-scenes access into their studios. Visitors will see firsthand how each artist creates their work and have the opportunity to ask questions.

Watch painters bring life to an empty canvas and potters transform a piece of clay right before your eyes. Enjoy jewelers, sculptors, furniture makers, quilters, photographers, and many more.

The Fall Art Tour is a celebration of talent and diversity, showcasing a wide range of styles, media, and subjects. Expect to see traditional, contemporary, and experimental pieces along the way. Original artwork is available for purchase in every price range.

Whether you’re a seasoned art collector or simply looking to enjoy a beautiful and artistically inspiring weekend, the 32nd annual Fall Art Tour is not to be missed. We look forward to sharing this memorable weekend with you.

Celebrate incredible art and gorgeous autumn colors during the Fall Art Tour.

Fall Art Tour 2027: October 15, 16 & 17 • 10am-6pm

For more information including in-depth details on each artist and a full tour map, please visit fallarttour.com