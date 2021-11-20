Fall Bake & Vendor Sale

media release: Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge will host their annual bake and Mandt Lodge member’s vendor sale on Saturday, November 20, from 8 am- 2 pm. The sale will be held at 317 S. Page Street in Stoughton. Sons of Norway items include (while they last!) Mandt Lodge lefse and donuts, Norwegian and American baked goods, Mandt Lodge cookbooks, postcards, dragon shirts, and other items! We will also have Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge member vendor tables too! Due to COVID and wanting to have additional space, we will limit vendor tables to just our lodge members who have craft and other items to set up a booth/table. Their items will be sold separately from the Sons of Norway items. Please come to see what they have to sell! For more information, please contact arnesonfamily5@gmail.com or 608-873-7209.