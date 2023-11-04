media release: Camp Createability is headed back to Oakstone for our 2nd Annual Fall Bash. Nine Thirty Standard will be playing beginning at 7pm. There will be a silent auction and wine & liquor pull happening throughout the night.

Beer Pong and Corn Hole Tournaments will begin at 4:30pm with practice starting at 4pm. Register ahead of time for $20/team or at the door for $30/team. Register at Oakstone or here --> https://bit.ly/46Ct71U

Tournaments begin 4:30pm, Nine Thirty Standard performing at 7pm

Tournaments: $20 ahead of time $30 day of