Fall Colors Hike

Take a stroll through the scenic Picnic Point during the most beautiful time of fall. Learn about the trees, leaves, and color changes while taking in all the beauty nature has to offer! Enjoy some s'mores around the campfire brought to you by your friendly Outdoor UW hiking leaders. Bring your pumpkin-spiced lattes and cozy sweaters for this picturesque hike.

*Youth under 18 need to be accompanied by a legal guardian at this event.

Meet-Up Location/Logistics:

The Outdoor UW Crew will be meeting participants at the Picnic Point entrance gate located at 2000 University Bay Drive, and ending the hike at Outdoor UW (800 Langdon St).

The entrance of Picnic Point is located at 2000 University Bay Drive next to the B-Cycle parking/bike racks, Lot 130 Parking, and Bus Stop # 2881 ‘University Bay & Picnic Point (EB)'. Madison Metro route #80 is free and will take you from Memorial Union to Picnic Point. More info can be found here: https://lakeshorepreserve.wisc.edu/visit/getting-here-and-parking/