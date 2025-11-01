Fall Craft & Bake Sale

to

Messiah Lutheran Church 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: 50-Craft Vendors, Bake Sale, Kris Kringle Kids Shoppe “Five Below” pricing, Gift Basket Lane for sale.

Proceeds will benefit Babies & Beyond, Briarpatch, & Moving Out.

Food 11:00am-1:00pm.  

https://www.facebook.com/events/messiah-church-elca/messiah-lutheran-church-craft-bake-sale/1115079433349359/

Info

Messiah Lutheran Church 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin
Kids & Family
Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays
to
Google Calendar - Fall Craft & Bake Sale - 2025-11-01 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fall Craft & Bake Sale - 2025-11-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fall Craft & Bake Sale - 2025-11-01 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fall Craft & Bake Sale - 2025-11-01 09:00:00 ical