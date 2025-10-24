Fall Craft Fair

to

Oakwood Village-Prairie Ridge (East) 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53718

The annual Fall Craft Fair to support the Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge Resident Association will take place on Friday October 24th in the Community Center/ Chapel from 9am - 3pm. This event hosts more than 20 vendors, a bake sale, and raffle baskets. Residents, staff, and the public are welcome to attend this event.

Info

Oakwood Village-Prairie Ridge (East) 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays
608-230-4000
to
Google Calendar - Fall Craft Fair - 2025-10-24 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fall Craft Fair - 2025-10-24 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fall Craft Fair - 2025-10-24 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fall Craft Fair - 2025-10-24 09:00:00 ical