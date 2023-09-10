media release: 2nd Annual Outdoor Fall Craft & Vendor Market - This event takes place on Sunday, September 10th from 9 am to 2 pm at beautiful Fireman's Park (1049 Park Avenue, Columbus) in the heart of Columbus and will feature more than 40 unique crafters & vendors. Free parking and admission plus a Raffle & concessions available

NOTE: The event takes place at the area around the FRANKLIN shelter in the center of the park, NOT in the Pavillion. Learn more at our Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1299426930948520