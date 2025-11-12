RSVP for Fall Fallowing: A Seasonal Retreat

A changing landscape palette… the final harvests from the garden… the departure of migratory creatures…these seasonal milestones are reminders to notice and integrate past growth, honoring it for its role in nurturing future growth. This fall retreat invites you to pause and mark transitions – on the prairie and in your own life and heart. It will hold space for attention to both.

𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀

Each season this year, we will offer a different seasonal retreat. They will open spaces where each different season can offer its unique wisdom to us in the changing seasons of our lives. Each retreat is a two-day, one-night experience at Holy Wisdom with cozy accommodations, delicious meals, spacious time periods for solitude, reading and rest and contemplative conversations with other retreatants. There will also be a variety of opportunities to explore the prairies and the season and discover their gifts for you.

𝗙𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗙𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲/𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀

Wed., November 19, 1:00 pm – Thu., November 20, 4:00 pm, 2025

Arrive between 11:30 am and 1:00 pm on November 19 to check into your room. The retreat begins at 1:00 pm on November 19 and concludes at 4:00 pm on November 20.

Exact schedule TBD. Will include rest, solitude, walking meditations, movement and art.

𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁

$250/person – Early bird registration until October 11, 2025

$295/person – Full price cost starting October 12, until sold out or November 12, 2025

The cost of the retreat includes program, meals (Friday dinner, Saturday breakfast and lunch) and overnight room.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿

The registration deadline for this retreat is November 12, 2025, or when the retreat fills.