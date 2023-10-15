media release: This past April, the Regent Market Co-op celebrated 100 years as a grocery store and 25 years as a co-op. The store was originally opened by F.J. Hommel Sr and his brothers before changing hands to Kroger (1929), IGA (1949) and local owner Joe Heggestad.

By 1998, the economic realities of being a small, neighborhood based grocery put the store’s future in peril. But the neighborhood rallied, saving the store as 1000 friends banded together and reopened as a co-op in April of 1998. During that first week, more than 600 famous Regent Market brats flew off the shelves. Since that time, the store has expanded, weathered COVID and continued as the little store that could.

Larry Dooley is a Co-op board member and 20 year member of the store. He said that “the Regent Market is a gem. My kids ran up and down the aisles as toddlers and now pop over for lunch from West High School. The store is a jack of all trades with pop and candy for West students, local, organic bok choy and just about everything in between.”

The Regent Market will celebrate its 100 year/25 year anniversaries at its member meeting October 15. Following the member meeting, the public is invited to the annual Fall Fandango, from noon-2:30 pm. Held in front of the store on Regent St, the Fall Fandango features local vendors with samples, a brat fry and time to mingle. The Regent Market Co-op will run store specials during the month of October and through the end of the year to celebrate its dual anniversaries.