press release: When the autumn sky turns from red to gray, the “Creatures of the Night” will come out to play! Join us at Fall Fest – the Aldo Leopold Nature Center’s annual fun-filled night of spooky activities in not-so-scary style! With activities indoors and out, there is plenty of fun for the whole family to enjoy!

This event is free and open to the public in celebration of membership at ALNC! Not a member? Join us to see what membership at ALNC is all about!

Fun-filled activities include:

Come dressed up and participate in a COSTUME PARADE!

Conduct ‘sweet’ SCIENCE EXPERIMENTS!

Hear not-so-spooky stories in THE HAUNTED SHACK!

Discover what’s hiding in THE BONE YARD!

Hike torch-lit trails to the A-MAZE-ING BASSWOOD TREE!

Roast marshmallows over a roaring FALL FIRE!

Meet real live NOCTURNAL CREATURES and CREEPY CRAWLIES!

Take a hike through the prairie and participate in NIGHT TIME NATURE BINGO!

Join the HOOT AND HOWL UNDER THE MOON and much more!

JOIN US FOR OUR SPOOKY FUN, FAMILY EVENT!

Aldo Leopold Nature Center ● 330 Femrite Drive, Monona, Friday, October 27, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.