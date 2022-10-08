media release: Family Fall Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8, 10am to 2pm, at The Bruce Company Garden Center, 2830 Parmenter St. in Middleton

Brilliant fall color means it’s Festival Time at The Bruce Company! Bring your family to enjoy our Fall Fest tradition and celebrate all things autumn. Feed adorable farm animals at our Petting Zoo where proceeds benefit Gio’s Garden. And NEW this year - grab lunch from local food vendors! Enjoy FREE Pumpkin Painting, FREE Balloon Twisting & Free Face Painting.

