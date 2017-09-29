press release: Join us at Veteran's Park on Friday, September 29th at 4 pm for Verona's first Fall Fest, celebrating all things Autumn!

Beer Tent

Live Acoustic Music

Special Artist's & Farmer's Market

Games and Crafts for the Kids

Pumpkin Chucking

Bobbing for Apples

Food Trucks

Bonfire

Outdoor Movie Feature Disney's "Hocus Pocus"

Don't forget your coziest hoodie, gloves and a blanket and enjoy the crisp night air as you spend quality time with your family and the community!