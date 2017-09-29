Fall Fest
Veteran's Park, Verona 113 Lincoln St., Madison, Wisconsin 53593
press release: Join us at Veteran's Park on Friday, September 29th at 4 pm for Verona's first Fall Fest, celebrating all things Autumn!
- Beer Tent
- Live Acoustic Music
- Special Artist's & Farmer's Market
- Games and Crafts for the Kids
- Pumpkin Chucking
- Bobbing for Apples
- Food Trucks
- Bonfire
- Outdoor Movie Feature Disney's "Hocus Pocus"
Don't forget your coziest hoodie, gloves and a blanket and enjoy the crisp night air as you spend quality time with your family and the community!
Kids & Family, Special Events