media release: We’re excited to invite you to a delightful Fall Festival hosted by Guidepost Montessori! Join us for a fun-filled day featuring Verona Bounce, family-friendly games, creative crafts, delicious food, and an exciting costume contest.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 11, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The festivities will take place at 240 Enterprise Dr., Verona, WI 53593.

We look forward to celebrating with you!

Kids & Family, Special Events
608-492-0519
