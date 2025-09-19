Fall Festival & Resource Fair

Vera Court Neighborhood Center 614 Vera Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join us at the Vera Court Neighborhood Center Fall Festival & Resource Fair this Friday! 

Bring your family and friends for an evening of fun, food, and community:

Delicious food

Music by DJ Fusion

Family-friendly games

Local resources & community services

Community partners tabling include:

Urban League of Greater Madison

Community Action Coalition

Northside Action Team

CEOs of Tomorrow

UW Language & Culture Club

Willy Street Co-op

United Way 211

Complete a short survey with Madison & Dane County Public Health and receive a $10 Kwik Trip gift card!

Info

Kids & Family, Special Events
608-246-8372
