Fall Festival & Resource Fair
to
Vera Court Neighborhood Center 614 Vera Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join us at the Vera Court Neighborhood Center Fall Festival & Resource Fair this Friday!
Bring your family and friends for an evening of fun, food, and community:
Delicious food
Music by DJ Fusion
Family-friendly games
Local resources & community services
Community partners tabling include:
Urban League of Greater Madison
Community Action Coalition
Northside Action Team
CEOs of Tomorrow
UW Language & Culture Club
Willy Street Co-op
United Way 211
Complete a short survey with Madison & Dane County Public Health and receive a $10 Kwik Trip gift card!