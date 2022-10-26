RSVP for Fall Focaccia Art Bread

media release:You’re invited to Madison Public Art Project’s Fall Fundraiser. The MPAP is always looking for new ways to connect art & community. We’re excited to share our upcoming fundraiser where ticket proceeds will support future Public Art projects in our community. This workshop is a great opportunity for you to channel your creativity combining a love of food & art.

Thursday, October 27, 6:00 to 8:00 PM, The Nook Kitchen @ Four Winds Farm, 5735 Adams Road, Fitchburg, WI 53575

Space is limited. Tickets will sell quickly.

Focaccia bread is your blank canvas in this interactive workshop! Participants will be guided step-by-step in creating their very own “Van Dough” work of art using pre-prepared dough and various fresh vegetables & herbs. Pick and choose to create your own edible canvas.

Madison Public Art Project Creative Director, Jillian Talarczyk will demonstrate how to slice, dice, and arrange your produce to create beautiful garden focaccia. Learn how to make rosette flowers, tulip flowers, butterflies, floral bouquets, Van Gogh inspired sunflowers and more! While you create your own edible masterpiece that you will take home, enjoy being served a signature mocktail, and munching on freshly baked focaccia served with a variety of gourmet olive oils. We know you will enjoy the ambiance of this beautiful venue.

Supplies provided: Fresh sourdough focaccia dough; Fresh produce; Fresh herbs & vegetables

Please bring your own: cutting board; baking sheet (11 x 17 or smaller is preferred); your favorite paring knife; food scissors

Ticket tiers:

• 25 seats will be available for VIP seating. This is in person where you will have premium bar seating and table seating to see the workshop up close, be served a signature mocktail, and have in-person access to all the produce, herbs, and gourmet olive oil tastings.

• Virtual tickets will also be available. This is online access to see the guided workshop to learn how to make the garden focaccia in the comfort of your own home. For this ticket you purchase all the suggested groceries, and prepare your own starter. A shopping list and starter reference will be provided. You will receive a link to the workshop to join virtually prior to the event.

• Our signature starter will also be available for purchase at this event with a custom recipe card that includes the focaccia baking instructions. This is the perfect gift for friends or family, or anyone who has always wanted to try this fun and delicious edible baking art.

Let's DOUGH!!

*Note: We will do our best to bake as many breads as possible but note that some participants may prefer to take theirs home at home as there will be limited oven space. Participants who finish decorating their bread first will have first access to the ovens.

About the Madison Public Art Project

The Madison Public Art Project (MPAP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization in Madison Wisconsin. The MPAP fosters innovative contemporary public art projects strengthening communities with engaging art. Supporting emerging and established artists, the Madison Public Art Project relies on corporations, grants, individual donors, community support, and in-kind contributions. Our public art installations inspire imagination, encourage civic participation, fuel artistic development, and connect artists to local communities.

Cancellation policy: Cancellations must be made 7 days prior to the event. Cancellations made less than 7 days prior to the event are non-refundable unless we are able to fill the spot. Should you need to cancel within 7 days you are welcome to gift or sell the class to someone that you know on your own, please simply notify us of the name and email address of the new attendee.

If you are interested to learn more about the Madison Public Art Project please visit: www.MadisonPublicArtProject.com

Additional Terms & conditions.

By signing up for this event you agree to the waiver and release liability.

Assumption of the Risk of this event and Waiver of Liability Relating to Coronavirus/COVID-19. On my behalf, and on behalf of my children, I hereby release, covenant not to sue, discharge, and hold harmless MPAP, its employees, agents, board directors, and representatives, of and from the Claims, including all liabilities, claims, actions, damages, costs or expenses of any kind arising out of or relating thereto. I understand and agree that this release includes any Claims based on the actions, omissions, or negligence of MPAP, its employees, agents, and representatives, whether a COVID-19 infection occurs before, during, or after participation in any MPAP program, tour or activity.