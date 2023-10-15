media release: Join us at Four Winds Farm Fitchburg on Sunday October 15, 2023 from 11am-3pm for our first Fall Food Truck Festival!

Food will be available for purchase from various local food truck vendors. Our vendor list is still in the process of being finalized, stay tuned for updates! There will be an array of cuisines to choose from and options to fit various dietary restrictions. There will be beverages for sale the day of (please no carry in beverages).

Live music will be performed by Grouvin Brothers on the patio from 11:30am-2:30pm.

Tickets must be purchased for each attendee over the age of 5.

Bring your favorite outdoor chair(s) and/or picnic set up. (We will have limited patio furniture available on site.)

This event will be rain or shine, refunds will not be offered.

Please be respectful of the land and clean up after yourself. Trash and recycling containers will be set out. Please do not feed the animals.

Please leave your furry friends at home (i.e. no dogs, cats, or goats please).

For questions, contact kinzie@fourwindsfarmfitchburg.com (please check your spam or junk folders for replies) or call 608-835-5834