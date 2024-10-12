Fall Foraging

media release:Join Field School kitchen gardener Abbie Lehman and explore the abundant bounty of the Driftless, learning to identify wild edibles on Phoebe Point trail. Located on the Taliesin property, the trail is a moderate, 1.1 mile “lollipop loop” with views of the Wisconsin River. Open to all skill and knowledge levels.

Adults (18 & up): $10 per person

Youth (10-17): $10 per person

Please arrive at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, 5607 County Road C, Spring Green, WI 53588, by 9:30 AM. The shuttle bus will depart from the Visitor Center at 9:45 AM. We will talk, hike, and forage until 11:45 AM.

https://www. taliesinpreservation.org/ events/