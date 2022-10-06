media release: – If you are a bargain hunter AND an animal lover, you don’t want to miss the Fall Garage Sale taking place at the Iowa County Humane Society, 305 County Road YZ in Dodgeville on October 6, 7 and 8th from 9am-2pm each day. (Sorry, no early sales!)

We have many new items for sale including, vintage, lead crystal, small furniture items, costume jewelry, many pieces of collectible Czechoslovakian art pieces and Mrazek pottery, in addition to our usual pet supplies, crates, beds, toys, housewares, home decor, bike accessories, garden tools, vinyl LP albums, books, quilts, and SO MUCH MORE! Thank you to everyone who donated! At this time, we

currently are not seeking garage sale item donations.

All proceeds benefit the Iowa County Humane Society, a non-profit, no-kill shelter dedicated to making our communities more humane places for all animals by providing shelter and care to animals in need, helping our communities discover and nurture the human-animal bond through education, being a voice for those who have none through animal welfare advocacy and working towards a world where every animal has a loving home through progressive and innovative programs. “Veterinary expenses are one of our largest expenses,” explained Jordyn Weier, ICHS Shelter Director. “Everything you purchase at our Fall Garage Sale will help more animals get the care they need–sometimes extremely expensive emergency care—so they have a second chance at a happy, healthy life.”