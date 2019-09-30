RSVP for Fall Garden Highlights & Lights

press release: Stroll through the gardens as the sun sets to view the magic of fall colors and landscape lighting. Learn about trees, shrubs, perennials, and ornamental grasses that provide beauty in fall and winter. After dark, revisit many of the plants to see how the lighting makes them come to life and learn some basic landscape lighting techniques. Instructor: Jeff Epping, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6-7:30pm, Monday, October 7

Registration Deadline: Monday, September 30

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member