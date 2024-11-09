Fall Golf Camp

media release: Join First Tee - South Central Wisconsin for a fun filled kids golf clinic, on Saturday, November 9, from 9am-12pm. We will be covering topics such as Driving, Putting, Irons, and a classroom portion which will cover basic golf etiquette, rules of golf, and core values.

9:00am - 9:15am Welcome / Station assignments

9:15am - 9:50am First Station

9:55am - 10:30am Second Station

10:35am - 11:10am Third Station

11:15am - 11:50am Fourth Station

11:50am - 12:00pm Wrap up - Pizza

Vitense Golfland, 5501 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI 53711

Visit Firstteescw.org and click “register my child”

Questions: Call or Email Nick Martinson - director of player development, 608-400-6642, nick@firstteescw.org.

Financial assistance can be applied for through our online registration process, as well as, downloadable form. For an overview of our financial assistance options please click here. If you applied for financial assistance, please allow 3-5 business days for processing. First Tee – South Central Wisconsin is a 501(c)(3) organization.