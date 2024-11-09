media release: Fall Gospel Fest is celebrating its 20th Anniversary. Fall Gospel Fest is a premier music event that features national award-winning recording artists. The 2024 artists include multi-Grammy Award winner Hezekiah Walker, the ultra talented Jermaine Dolly, comedian/ventriloquist, Willie Brown, and renowned saxophonist John High. Fall Gospel Fest is a family-friendly event that brings people together who are from different races, age groups, and backgrounds to enjoy the rich tradition of gospel music. Fall Gospel Fest incorporates messages of hope, determination healing, and encouragement; elements that make this a fantastic event. Bring your family and friends and celebrate this awesome evening with us! For ticket information go to https://www.eventbrite.com/o/ peboga-34133025285

The concert is at Heartland Church 800 Wilburn Rd Sun Prairie WI 53590.